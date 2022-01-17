Local Enterprise Office businesses create almost 3,000 jobs last year

Small businesses supported by Local Enterprise Offices created almost 3,000 jobs last year, according to the latest figures from Enterprise Ireland.

Overall, Local Enterprise Office (LEO) supported companies created 7,440 jobs in 2021. This figure was up considerably from the 5,585 created by LEO client companies in 2020.

The net jobs created by Local Enterprise Office supported clients in 2021 was 2,999, which takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland.

There were 131 transfers by Local Enterprise Office companies to Enterprise Ireland last year.

The new figures show that the LEOs financially supported just over 7,100 small businesses across the country, with these companies in turn employing 35,729 people.

Around 85pc of those employed in LEO supported companies are based outside the Dublin region, according to Enterprise Ireland.

Among the support provided by LEOs in 2021 was in helping thousands of firms to pivot online or adapt their products and services.

“The results announced today are a testament to Ireland’s small business community. When faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled and did whatever it took to sustain themselves,” Padraic McElwee, chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices, said.

“The figures show that companies have seen the opportunities in the challenging trading conditions they have faced. The Local Enterprise Offices across the country have gone above and beyond in their support of small businesses but there is renewed optimism,” he added.

Established in 2014, Local Enterprise Offices can provide a range of supports for entrepreneurs and small businesses including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help businesses at any stage of their development.

“Over 35,000 people employed in small businesses around the country have been helped in some way by our Local Enterprise Offices,” Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said.

“They are at the heart of communities in every county, always on hand to provide advice, training or financial backing and have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic, during which I know a huge amount of people relied on their local office.”

“Last year, businesses supported by LEOs created nearly 3,000 net new jobs, which is remarkable given the year we just had.”