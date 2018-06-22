More than 200 workers will take part in a stoppage at locations across the country from 10am to 12 noon to get a pay rise, sick leave scheme and better terms and conditions.

Lloyds Pharmacy workers to strike over pay and conditions demands for second week running

Their union, Mandate, apologised for the inconvenience to the public but insists that any blame for the stoppage lies with Lloyds.

It accused the company of refusing to hold talks with the union despite a Labour Court recommendation that it do so. Mandate has demanded a pay rise, pay scales that rise in increments, and the roll out of a sick pay scheme.

It also wants better holiday entitlements and zero hour contracts to be axed. However, Lloyds denies that there are zero hour contracts in place and said it has already brokered a pay deal with a committee representing most of its staff.

Read More: Lloyds Pharmacy workers to vote in pay dispute In a statement, the union said just 34 of the 88 stores were selected to cause as little inconvenience to the public as possible. LOCATIONS ON STRIKE 1 Blanchardstown S.C. SuperValu S.C., Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, Dublin

2 Castleknock, Castle Court Castlecourt S.C., Castleknock, D 15 3 Castlenock, Carpenterstown Rd. Spar S.C., Carpenterstown Road, Dublin 15

4 Rathborne Unit 7 The Village Centre, Rathborne, Ashtown, D 15

5 Blanchardstown Main St. 2 Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, Dublin

6 Northside S.C. Northside S.C., Coolock, Dublin 17, Dublin 7 Tonlegee Rd 44 Tonlegee Road, Coolock, Dublin 5, Dublin

8 Artane Castle S.C. Artane Castle S.C., Kilmore Road, Dublin 5, Dublin 9 Glasnevin 4 Fitzmaurice Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11, Dublin

10 Killester Supervalu S.C., Killester, Dublin 3, Dublin 11 Stoneybatter 39 Stoneybatter, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, Dublin 12 Drumcondra 10 Upr Drumcondra Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, Dublin

13 Raheny 413 Howth Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, Dublin 14 Omni Park S.C. Omni Park S.C., Santry, Dublin 9, Dublin 15 Finglas 47 Main Street, Finglas, Dublin 11, Dublin

16 Coolock S.C. Coolock Village S.C., Coolock, Dublin 5, Dublin 17 Kilbarrack S.C. Kilbarrack S.C., Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 18 Neilstown Neilstown, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, Dublin

19 Mill S.C. Clondalkin The Mill S.C., Clondalkin, Dublin 22, Dublin 20 Rowlagh 1 Chaplains Place, Rowlagh, Dublin 22, Dublin 21 Lucan Superquinn S.C., Lucan, Co Dublin, Dublin

22 Ballyfermot 292 Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, Dublin 23 Knocklyon S.C. Supervalu SC, Knocklyon, Dublin 16 24 Castle Street S.C. Bray Supervalu SC, Castle St., Bray, Co. Wicklow

25 Nutgrove S.C. Nutgrove SC, Rathfarnham 26 Shankill Main St. Shankill 27 Blackrock S.C. Blackrock SC, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

28 Tallaght Main St. Main Street, Tallaght, Dublin 24, Dublin 29 Tallaght Aylesbury S.C. Aylesbury S.C., Tallaght, Dublin 24, Dublin 30 Wicklow Main St., Wicklow Town 31 Baltinglass Main St., Baltinglass

32 Pearse St. Mullingar 20 Pearse Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Westmeath 33 Wellingtonbridge, Wexford Main Street, Wellington Bridge, Co. Wexford 34 Sligo Toghers Chemist, O’Connoll St., Sligo 35 Dublin delivery drivers Various locations

However, it warned that the industrial action may escalate and if it's demands are not met. In a statement, the pharmaceutical chain said measures have been put in place to minimise the impact of the industrial action. The chain said it has agreed a pay rise backdated to last April, to eliminate payment of the minimum wage and roll out a new sick pay scheme with a Colleague Representative Committee. It said the committee represents most of its workers and they voted in favour of the deal. “Contrary to deliberately misleading information, we do not have and never had zero-hour contracts,” said the statement. Mandate maintains that the company's offer is inadequate and that the Colleague Representative Committee is effectively controlled by management. The company is owned by the McKesson Corporation and is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world with revenues of €168.85bn last year.

Online Editors