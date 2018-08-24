Lloyds Pharmacy call for end to strike action as union plans 10 more strike days

Lloyds Pharmacy is calling on trade union Mandate to cancel a ninth day of strike action this weekend, insisting staff have agreed to new terms.

Lloyds Pharmacy is calling on trade union Mandate to cancel a ninth day of strike action this weekend, insisting staff have agreed to new terms.

The British-owned pharmaceutical company, which employs almost a thousand staff across the country, said employees have agreed to new terms recommended by an internal body and strike action should be called off.

The new terms, which include banded working hours, pay increases and additional annual leave for longer-serving staff will come into effect from next week.

Pay increases being introduced will be applied and backdated from April, and a voluntary severance package would be made available.

“Our staff are pleased to have agreed the improved pay, conditions and support measures through successive company-wide ballots. It provides a positive road map for all staff to enjoy improved remuneration and security of benefits in a viable framework,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Further strike action is reckless and threatens the secure platforms we have established for the business. Disrupting the business further is counterproductive and will not yield any improvements in what has been negotiated by staff and management over many months," he said.

Mandate however has said it will be continuing with tomorrow’s strike action while also announcing additional dates planned through to November.

“Unfortunately given the company’s attitude we are left with no option but to escalate the dispute and no doubt this will cause even greater stress and anxiety to customers and patients,” said John Douglas of Mandate Trade Union.

96pc of the 270 workers represented by the union voted against recommendations by the internal body last month.

Mandate has insisted the ninth day of strike action will go ahead with a number of additional days added. These include:

September 3 and 4 2018

October 1 and 2 2018

November 1, 2, 3 and 5 2018

Online Editors