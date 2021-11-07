Liverpool FC rejected lawyers’ advice to help attacked fan – ex-CEO

Liverpool FC’s former chief executive says the Premier League club disregarded lawyers’ advice to distance the club from helping Sean Cox, the Meath man who was viciously attacked in 2018 by a Roma football fan in Liverpool before a Champions League match.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Peter Moore said the club had received legal advice that it should not get financially attached to the case because the attack did not happen on the football club’s property.

“There was a moment where we had to ask, how deeply do we get involved in the liability?” said Moore, who is now an executive at the games technology giant Unity.