Liverpool FC rejected lawyers’ advice to help attacked fan – ex-CEO

Liverpool FC’s former chief executive says the Premier League club disregarded lawyers’ advice to distance the club from helping Sean Cox, the Meath man who was viciously attacked in 2018 by a Roma football fan in Liverpool before a Champions League match.
Speaking to the Sunday Independent at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Peter Moore said the club had received legal advice that it should not get financially attached to the case because the attack did not happen on the football club’s property.
“There was a moment where we had to ask, how deeply do we get involved in the liability?” said Moore, who is now an executive at the games technology giant Unity.
“All the lawyers said you’ve got to be careful here, don’t admit liability.
"But that’s not right, so we jumped right in.”
Moore, who will include his account of the attack on Cox in an upcoming book, said he gave the Cox family his personal guarantee that the club would support the rehabilitation of the Meath man, who suffered life-altering injuries.
“Our first meeting with the family was difficult,” he said. “But I gave Martina (Sean Cox’s wife) my word.”
Some €2m was subsequently raised for Cox’s rehabilitation, including the proceeds from a ‘Liverpool Legends’ match in Dublin’s Aviva stadium in 2019.
Moore said that while he misses being at the club, he is glad that he “did his time” and was ready to move on.
“I went there and helped to reposition the club,” he said. “I helped build out the new stand, the megastore and brought American digital views.”
As a recently-appointed senior vice-president for sports and live entertainment at Unity, he is now in early discussions with major sports associations about incorporating the company’s gaming engine technology into broadcasts or streams.
The technology radically enhances the range, variety and depth of angles at which fans can watch participants of games, matches or sporting contests.
Before joining Liverpool, Moore held roles at gaming firms Sega, Microsoft and EA.