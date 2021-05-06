| -1.2°C Dublin

Listen and you can hear the rising political panic around the housing crisis

Richard Curran

The Affordable Housing Bill is set to deliver between 4,000 and 6,000 affordable homes within four years. There is a significant difference between the two which doesn&rsquo;t inspire huge confidence. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand
No matter where we are in the housing cycle, we always seem to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. During the boom we were building too many houses, for too high a price, in the wrong places and with too much borrowed money.

After the crash our own developers and banks were broke so we invited institutional investors to come into market, buy up what they could and also fund new building to get construction back again.

