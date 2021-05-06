Listen and you can hear the rising political panic around the housing crisis

No matter where we are in the housing cycle, we always seem to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. During the boom we were building too many houses, for too high a price, in the wrong places and with too much borrowed money.

After the crash our own developers and banks were broke so we invited institutional investors to come into market, buy up what they could and also fund new building to get construction back again.

The institutions were supposed to be long term pension fund investors. Instead many of them were shorter term vulture funds. After the crash we needed to open up more of the market to rented accommodation as people couldn’t save the mortgage deposits required.

Rents were allowed to rocket out of control and the market became officially dysfunctional when rents were higher than the Celtic Tiger days while house prices were still 30pc below the pre-crash peak.

Cheap homes are good for everyone – except vulture funds

But somewhere in the middle of all of the housing market mayhem that followed the last crash, a vital lesson should have been learned and it wasn’t. We did learn that we shouldn’t allow our banks to go bust again. We learned that if they do, bondholders should not be bailed out by the state.

Yet, the single most important lesson was not learned – namely that having affordable housing, either to own or rent, is enormously valuable to a society, to communities and to the economy. Cheap homes are good for everyone – except vulture funds.

The same mistakes are being made in so many countries around the world. We had a chance to avoid them and blew it. A recent Financial Times survey of young people found that from Hong Kong to Shanghai and London, housing costs were one of their biggest concerns.

In the UK average housing completions were 325,000 a year from 1950 to 1970. This fell to just 180,000 from 1990 to 2019. There was also a sharp decline in the supply of social housing, as a lot of the stock was sold under the “right to buy” initiatives.

The proportion of people in England aged 35 to 44 in private rentals shot up from 9pc to 28pc between 1997 and 2017.

Compared to places like England, we have a very low population density. There is loads of room to build homes. Even within the M50 could cater for a lot more homes. So the State has to intervene in the market in a massive way.

Nama was the biggest opportunity to fix the housing problem but it was given a different mission. Its primary focus was to be on making a profit and not fixing housing.

Its expected €4bn surplus is helpful in so far as it made sure not to lose more money for the State from the banking crash. But wouldn’t it have been better if it broke even, or even lost €2bn but instead provided €6bn more towards affordable and social housing?

The Land Development Agency was first mooted in 2016 but not officially announced until September 2018.

It was supposed to take surplus state land and use it to get houses built. At its launch then-housing minister Eoghan Murphy promised 150,000 houses through the agency in 20 years. We were told it had an initial pipeline of State land capable of delivering 10,000 homes, with 3,000 of those homes on lands which had already been secured.

That was September 2018. By March 2021 the legislative Bill giving force to the agency was only passing its Second Stage in the Dail. Politicians over-promised and held back the agency by delaying on their end.

Now its ambitions have been scaled back, according to its outgoing chairman John Moran.

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien made an important announcement this week when he outlined the details of the Affordable Housing Bill. It has some solid ideas about delivering affordable homes but it remains controversial in relation to its shared equity scheme.

But the targets are somewhat “soft.” Mr O’Brien said it will deliver somewhere between 4,000 and 6,000 affordable homes within four years. There is a significant difference between the two which doesn’t inspire huge confidence.

The first scheme under the bill will deliver 50 homes in Cork this year. The approach is right in that it firmly puts the onus back on local authorities to use council or other State land to get these built.

The cost of fixing the housing crisis has to be seen in the context of the huge prize to society that getting it right could bring. It also has to be seen against a backdrop where a six-week Level 5 lockdown costs €1.5bn. Four months of Level 5 costs close to €4bn.

There was an argument that the government couldn’t fix the housing problem after the last crash because Irish banks and developers were broke and the state couldn’t borrow because it was broke too.

But it ceased to be the case several years ago. The exchequer has reaped over €18bn in Corporation Tax receipts above its long term average since 2015. Where did the money go?

Money alone will not fix the problem. Vulture and cuckoo funds buying up entire rental blocks and even housing estates has to stop. Changes to the tax code, according to Sinn Féin’s Eoin O’Broin, could easily take away the incentives that allow this.

Even if we needed their investment money in 2014, 2015 and 2016, we don’t need it now.

There has never been a sense from the political class in power in Ireland that housing is a real crisis. It has been a problem, but not one that warrants constitutional change or radical action to tackle.

As the Covid crisis subsides, the housing crisis is moving front and centre once again. If you listen carefully, you can hear the political panic.