Business in the new normal: A waitress at a drive-in ‘dult’, a small Bavarian market fest, serves food as the German economy attempts to restart. photo: Reuters/Andreas Gebert

As the Taoiseach plots out a course for the re-opening of the economy in a phased, stepwise approach - and as eyes keep a watch on developments from Germany and Denmark - business continuity plans across a range of sectors will come into sharp focus.

For business there is no blueprint for the unique issues faced. They stand to re-instate temporarily shelved production lines and products, unused services, empty offices or outlets and retained but unusable staff.

Despite this, many of Ireland's businesses are preparing as best they can with 60pc confirming they have continuity plans in place according to research from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Many businesses will remain closed for a long period within the phased approach and some will never reopen. But those that still have a chance of reopening need to be stepping up plans now.

This research reaffirms that planning for and implementation of an appropriate level of liquidity will be crucial in defining the success of businesses' recovery in post- pandemic Ireland.

Planning is needed for the cash the business requires, when it requires it and where it will come from. All of this must be underpinned by forensic analysis - managing expected receipts and payments inclusive of any estimation error.

The strategy for commercial revenue will vary significantly depending on the sector, size and product or service that the business provides. However, there are many aspects of financial planning in these unprecedented circumstances that all businesses will need to consider.

If they haven't already, businesses must assess their eligibility for the Government's support of between €2,500 and €5,000 to assist with the cost of preparing for restart. They should also avail of Government assistance in accessing grants and unsecured loans. The challenge is, of course, the timing.

The planning and paperwork needs to be started now as there will be administrative and red tape impediments beyond the control of companies.

A business could be open within a couple of weeks, but may take longer to get access to the cash that the reopening will require.

ACCA have asked the Government to ensure that the various state agencies provide assistance and simplify the application process, while ensuring there is no exposure to fraud.

Depending on the nature of the cash cycle in the business, some businesses could need as much as three times their first month's sales in up-front working capital and once again this process takes time and planning must be in place.

Cash flow within the business can be supported by seeking an extension from creditors or negotiating reductions in outstanding debts.

This works both ways, however, and debtors can also seek an extension on credit. During the last recession, several businesses sought a reduction in their debts claiming inability to pay when in fact they were well able to do so.

A business should never accept a debt settlement arrangement with a customer without undertaking their own due diligence. It should ask for up-to-date financial statements and only negotiate with an insolvency practitioner acting on the debtor's behalf.

Each of the numerous business restart assistance schemes has its own terms and conditions and application process. Rates rebates will need to be requested and credit support applications may need to be submitted. Credit-guaranteed bank funding must be applied for and other state agencies will have to be contacted for their supports. All of these applications will need to be accompanied by financial statements or management accounts and business plans and projections.

VAT and PAYE owed will have been warehoused for 12 months and Revenue will need to be contacted to negotiate a schedule of repayments. Post-pandemic staffing requirements may reduce so there may be redundancy to finance.

A business can't just open their doors and start again, they have to plan that restart. They must make sure they have enough cash to pay the wages at the end of the week, enough to pay suppliers at the end of the month and something left over to live on themselves.

A crisis is a good time to take a holistic look at a business. Businesses should review their Products and services, adjust prices product lines, delivery channels but across all of this, if the business does not have strong financial planning and liquidity it is destined to fail.

Our research tells us that many of Ireland's businesses have good planning in place. This will not only support their long-term viability but the resurgence of the Irish economy in the months and years ahead.

Aidan Clifford is Technical Director of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

