‘Liquidity is very high up on our agenda’ – Aer Lingus seeks State funding in fight for survival

Turbulent times: Aer Lingus is said to be eyeing winter sun holidays to Florida and the Caribbean as a potential lifeline for its Irish operation

Aer Lingus is in talks with the Government for more funding as it fights for survival.

Luis Gallego, the chief executive of Aer Lingus’s owner, IAG, warned today that continuing and onerous travel restrictions in Ireland have forced it to consider steps that need to be taken to enable the airline to continue operating.

“It cannot be worse,” said Mr Gallego of travel restrictions that are imposed in Ireland. “We cannot fly. We are in a situation that we are considering what are the necessary steps we need to take there in order to survive, to be honest.”

Newly-appointed Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton confirmed that the airline – which has already drawn down €150m in funding from the State’s Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) – is in discussions with the Government for additional funding.

She also said that additional job and pay cuts at Aer Lingus can’t be ruled out.

IAG reported today that Aer Lingus lost €103m in the first quarter of this year. IAG chief financial officer Steve Gunning described the carrier as the most challenged in the IAG group, which also includes British Airways, Iberia and Vueling. Aer Lingus lost €563m last year.

“We are in dialogue [with the Government], given the cash burn,” said Ms Embleton. “When we took the €150m [ISIF] loan, that was all towards the end of 2020 to deal with the situation we were in then. At that point, everybody was relatively optimistic that flying would start in January, February.”

“Here we are four or five months later, the €150m was really to deal with the old situation,” she said. “We find ourselves in a more difficult situation now. Liquidity is very high up on our agenda.”

Aer Lingus has already let go close to 600 staff. It employed 5,000 people at the end of June last year.

“We’ve got two issues,” said Ms Embleton. “We’ve got to restore the balance sheet and the financial health of the business. That’s going to require coming out of this crisis more efficient than we went into it. That in itself is going to need changes in productivity and efficiency within Aer Lingus.”

“We’ve also got to adapt to the near term,” she said. “We’ve got more resources than we need. My sense is we can’t get through this without some impact on jobs, but whether that’s a combination of pay cuts, layoffs, redundancies, is still being shaped and can be shaped.”

She echoed those warnings in a video to Aer Lingus staff today.

In the same video, Aer Lingus interim chief financial officer Lucie Harwood said this year the carrier does not have the cushion of a previous successful trading year, as it did in 2020. She said the “huge efforts” already made by staff to mitigate costs “will not be sufficient” to address the “very real risk” of a second, lost summer.

“Without doubt, the Irish Government are taking a way more cautious approach than any of the other governments, particularly in Europe,” said Ms Embleton.

“Their recent actions, such as putting the USA onto the mandatory hotel quarantine list devastates the ability to sustain flying,” she added.

The Aer Lingus CEO told financial analysts that the summer months “are still to play for”, but told staff that the risk of losing another summer is "very real".

“We’re encouraging the Irish Government not to be as cautious,” she told analysts.

Aer Lingus recently opened a base at Manchester to operate direct services to the US and the Caribbean.

Ms Embleton said forward bookings are “going well” and that if possible, the airline would add more long-haul services from Manchester.

“The centre of gravity of Aer Lingus, I want it to be Dublin,” she said.