Liquidator fails in bid to pursue Nama case without security on costs

A company that was controlled by Galway builder Tom McEvaddy Jnr has failed to persuade the High Court to allow it to pursue litigation against Nama on the basis that the bad bank would be on the hook for all costs even if the company – which has no funds - lost its action.

Tom McEvaddy Property, which traded as Nexus Homes, was wound up in 2009 with an €11.8m deficit. The company, still in liquidation, is owned by Mr McEvaddy and his wife.

The action against Nama is being pursued by the property company through its liquidator, Conor O’Boyle. The company claims that it paid €228,375 to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council in 2008 in respect of planning fees for a planned development in Sandyford. The property was owned by Mr McEvaddy and his wife.

It was bought by them with a loan from AIB. The security for that loan was later sold to Nama, which in turn later sold it to a firm controlled by private equity group Cerberus.

The McEvaddy company claims that the money paid by it to the council to assist with the development of property in Sandyford was done so on the understanding that the McEvaddys would hold the proceeds from its sale on trust for the company, to the extent of the €228,375.

The McEvaddys’ company want a declaration from the High Court that Nama holds €228,375 on trust for the benefit of the company.

With the company insolvent, the High Court noted that irrespective of the outcome of the litigation, Nama will never recover its legal costs. Nama wants the company to have to provide security for costs before the litigation can proceed, a move the McEvaddy company contested.

“In essence, the plaintiff asserts that it should be entitled to litigate against the defendant on the basis of win/win for the plaintiff but lose/lose for the defendant,” Justice Michael Twomey noted in a ruling. In denying the company’s request, he said more than assertions of an actionable wrongdoing would be required to sway a court.

If assertions were all that were required, “it would be an easy matter for insolvent companies to seek to inflict losses on defendants by simply asserting, without evidence, that the debts which the insolvent company owes, which render it unable to pay legal costs, are in fact statute barred or otherwise unenforceable,” he added.

