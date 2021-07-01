Liquidation of former Anglo Irish Bank delayed by two more years

THE liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank will take two years more than planned as costs head for €450m, according to a progress report from the IBRC special liquidators.

The two-year delay is caused by fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, including a lack of court dates for legal cases and appeals the liquidators are involved in as either plaintiff or defendant, as a result of the lockdowns.

The eighth annual progress report from IBRC special liquidators Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson, both partners at KPMG, says the long-running sell-off of what had been €36bn of former Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society assets will not be completed until the end of 2024, two years behind schedule. The liquidation has been underway since 2013.

The liquidators have sold off the bulk of the former bank’s assets to pay off debts with a remaining loan book to be sold or recouped of €3.4bn, made up mainly of loans and assets linked to dozens of still outstanding legal actions.

The latest annual progress update says total costs of the liquidation to the end of 2020 stood at €442.7m. Costs are declining as the scale of work shrinks however, and the additional fees as a result of the two extra years will be in the order of €14m to €16m, the report says

KPMG’s professional fees of €194m since 2013 are the biggest single element of the liquidation costs to date. A breakdown of costs shows KPMG’s fees relate to more than one million hours of a range of professional advisory work.

Staff costs at the former banks and legal and property agent fees are among the other major costs, including around €43.5m in fees paid to the main legal advisor A&L Goodbody.

Complex litigation involving IBRC and the family of businessman Sean Quinn, who were once Anglo Irish Bank’s biggest shareholders, have been a major element of the liquidation in recent years and former Quinn family assets across the globe remain a substantial part of the remaining pool of assets. The liquidators are also working through a large number of cases where borrowers were overcharged interest on their original bank loans, before Anglo Irish Bank was shut down.