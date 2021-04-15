Linked Finance reports increase in loans as it tops €150m milestone in peer-to-peer lending

Peer-to-peer lending platform Linked Finance says it issued €9.6m in loans in the first three months of this year.

This was up 4pc on the same period in 2020.

The company has reached the milestone of issuing over €150m in loans to Irish small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) since its launch in 2013.

Since the start of this year the company said it had experienced “strong” growth in lending across all sectors, in particular among service-based businesses, wholesale and retail, and technology and communications.

Niall O’Grady, CEO of Linked Finance, said: “Reaching the milestone of €150m shows the continuing migration there is by SMEs to the fast and efficient approach that alternative fintech lenders like Linked Finance can offer.”

“It is a reassuring sign of the drive and ambition of Irish SMEs to see them investing in their operations with the aim of rapidly recovering as the country starts to emerge from the pandemic,” he added.

At the beginning of January, Linked Finance became the first non-bank lender to offer loans through the Government’s Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme (CCGS). The company has already funded over €7m worth of loans to SME customers under the scheme.

The CCGS is designed to offer low cost working capital and capital expenditure loans for businesses affected by the pandemic.

Linked Finance offers borrowers decisions on loans of up to €250,000 in under 24 hours from receiving their documents at interest rates starting at 4.75pc. The terms of the loans are for between six months and five years.

The interest rate charged by Linked Finance depends on the loan term and credit grading of the borrower.

Under the terms of the CCGS, applicants will also pay an additional risk premium charge to the Government for its provision of a capital guarantee covering up to 80pc of the potential capital loss in the event of default. This risk premium ranges from 0.15pc for a one year loan and up to 0.68pc for a six year loan.

