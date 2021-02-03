Linked Finance appoints new CEO

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform Linked Finance has appointed Niall O’Grady as its new chief executive.

Mr O’Grady takes over from Niall Dorrian who has stepped down after five years. Mr Dorrian will remain as a non-executive director of the company.

Mr O’Grady has considerable experience in the financial sector, most recently as managing director of insurance company 123.ie and director of distribution of RSA.

Before that he was with Permanent TSB as commercial director.

Michael Cawley, chairman of Linked Finance said: “I’m delighted to welcome Niall O’Grady as our new CEO. He has an excellent track record at growing financial services companies and we will benefit from his extensive experience building Linked Finance into a high performing, fast growing business.”

Mr Cawley went on to thank Mr Dorrian “for his leadership of the company over the last five years. He leaves the business in great health and well poised for strong future growth.”

Earlier this month Linked Finance became the first non-bank lender under the Government’s Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS).

The platform has already funded over €3m worth of loans to small and medium customers under the scheme.

Linked Finance can provide a credit decision on unsecured loans of up to €250,000 in under 24 hours from receiving an application, according to the company.

Linked Finance will offer loans of up to €250,000 for terms of six months to five years at interest rates starting at 4.75pc. The interest rate charged by Linked Finance will depend on the term of the loan and credit grading of the borrower.

The €2bn CGS provides an 80pc State guarantee via the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) on loans to SMEs affected by Covid, reducing risk for the lender and offering cheaper rates for borrowers.

Niall O’Grady, CEO of Linked Finance, said: “Talking to customers this week, I can see a clear need for the speed and simplicity of our finance offering. It has been great to join a business just as we start to offer the Government’s Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme to our customers.

We have seen record levels of interest and we are able to move very quickly to fund great Irish businesses under this important scheme.”

Since it was set up in 2013 Linked FInance has delivered over €143m in loans to thousands of Irish businesses.

