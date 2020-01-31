Australian-listed financial administrators Link Group is to acquire Pepper European Servicing (PES) for up to €200m.

Link to acquire Pepper European Servicing for up to €200m

The deal will create a business of over 1,000 people here.

PES provides end-to-end loan servicing and asset management across residential and commercial segments.

Its Irish arm had approximately €18bn of assets under management at the end of last year. It services over 60,000 residential mortgage accounts, in addition to approximately 10,000 commercial loan accounts.

Around 80pc of the residential mortgages it services here are performing loans.

The transaction will not impact commercial and residential customers whose loans are serviced by Pepper Ireland, and whose terms and conditions and contact points remain the same as before, Link said.

In addition, the 500 people employed by Pepper in Dublin and Shannon will not be impacted.

Link will pay an upfront consideration of €165m for the group.

The achievement of “certain milestones” could see Link pay an additional €35m for the company.

Robbie Hughes, CEO, Banking & Credit Management, Link, said: “In 2019, we set our strategic vision to become the leading independent servicer in Europe with an expanding global footprint.

This transaction accelerates that vision and will see two high-quality businesses integrated to create a leading pan-European asset servicer and manager, with significant potential for growth in existing and new markets.”

Headquartered in London, PES employs over 880 people across Europe and has around €40bn of assets under management.

Combined, the businesses will have approximately €130bn of assets under management and employ over 1,800 people.

