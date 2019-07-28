Limerick studios win big budget sci-fi for Apple TV

It is a major coup for Troy Studios which suffered a setback earlier this year when the Syfy channel cancelled its George RR Martin series, Nightflyers, which had been filmed in Limerick.

However, at the time Troy said the filming of the first series had established the location as an international production studio.

Sources said that Foundation is a 10-part series comprising of one-hour episodes and will have a budget well in excess of $50m (€45m). The series is already expected to be a core show for Apple's new service, Apple TV+.

Skydance Media, which has produced movies such as Jack Reacher and the new Terminator film, Dark Fate, announced in April of last year that it entered into an agreement with Apple for the TV adaptation of Foundation.

In recent weeks, Minister for Culture Joespha Madigan was photographed with executives from Skydance and commented that it was "a pleasure to meet key figures from the company," given Ireland's ambition to become "a global hub for film, TV, and animation".

The meeting co-incided with the introduction of new regulations aimed at supporting regional development of Ireland's audio-visual sector.

Troy is currently building a fourth sound stage.

