Limerick start-up Emotion Reader bought by Miami based company in multi-million dollar deal

Emotion Reader uses algorithms to analyse facial expressions in video content. Kairos is based in Miami and said it was a multi-million dollar deal.

The Limerick company was set up in 2017 by Dr Stephen Moore and Dr Padraig O’Leary, and has received backing from Enterprise Ireland.

Kairos wants to accelerate the adoption of facial recognition as a verification tool.

It said: “With EmotionReader’s research team on board, Kairos will be working hard to push the limits of current face recognition systems to be more accurate in real world conditions. Specifically, in optimizing the algorithms to work without bias on all races, ethnicities, genders, and ages of faces. And, as face recognition systems are adopted for new use cases, potential IP opportunities will be a focus to cement Kairos a leader in this space”.

Dr Moore, Kairos’ new chief scientific officer, said that “with recent advances in AI and deep learning we’re at a tipping point where AI will change the lives of millions of people for the better.”

