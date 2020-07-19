Limerick looks to up its building height strategy

Limerick might not be home to as many tall buildings as Dublin or Cork, but a new strategy could open up the possibility for change.

Ergo has learned that Limerick City and County Council has issued a request for tender seeking submissions regarding a building height strategy.

The council is seeking to "set out an approach to building height" that can "support the preservation and enhancement of Limerick's character and inform the policies of the Limerick Development Plan".

In the tender documents, the council sets out that it is seeking suitably qualified and experienced multi-disciplinary teams to prepare the building height strategy for Limerick city.

As well as identifying planning instruments to regulate building height, the strategy will carry an analysis of where is suitable in Limerick for individual or clusters of tall buildings. It will also take into account which locations are unsuitable, and others which could need "careful consideration", with a focus on historical areas of Limerick, including the Georgian areas.

Conservation prioritised in Hatch Hall renovation

Dublin City planners are seeking more conservation information and tweaks from Red Carnation for the planned five-star boutique hotel at Hatch Hall. The new owners of the building, who spent €20m on the property which once housed asylum seekers, have an extensive restoration plan for the hotel.

However, following “concerns expressed in the conservation sections” more material has been requested. This includes “drawings and photographs of the existing internal decorative features and historic fabric that survive within all parts of the building”. They have also been asked to “refine detail and design of the entrance canopy to ensure it is sympathetic to the historic fabric”. Red Carnation is well used to this sort of detail having spent close to €50m restoring Co Mayo’s Ashford Castle.

Small ray of light for RTÉ TV ad rates in August

In these gloomy financial times, there was a snippet of welcome news from RTÉ last week.

A note to advertisers from RTÉ Media Sales said “due to favourable trading conditions” RTÉ would be introducing updated pricing for TV ads for August. RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes recently painted a grim picture of the broadcaster’s financial affairs in its submission to the Dáil Éireann Covid Committee, suggesting income would be down between 25pc and 35pc.

While there are signs the ad market is improving, it is not quite time to declare RTÉ’s troubles are over. There is always lower ad spending in the summer and the last four months of the year will be crucial.

“As recently announced, audiences have been tuning in to RTÉ in record numbers in recent months. In response to steady industry demand for advertising on RTÉ television in August, typically the smallest revenue month in the year, RTÉ has re-introduced a post AB (advance booking) rate for August bookings,” said an RTÉ spokesman.

Richard Curran, a columnist with the Sunday Independent and Irish Independent, is to co-host a new RTÉ One series Open For Business which starts this Tuesday. Produced by Coco Productions and sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, Ella McSweeney will also present the show.

In the first week the programme will focus on one provincial town — Ennis, Co Clare — and see how small businesses have been coping with the slow, phased reopening of the economy.

