Limerick-based lessor Nordic Aviation Capital eyes options including Chapter 11

CHAPTER 11 bankruptcy protection for its US subsidiaries is one of a number of options being contemplated by Limerick-headquartered aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital – the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft with an almost 500-strong fleet – as it drafts a new business plan amid the continuing pandemic, the Irish Independent has learned.

It’s believed that the business plan for the lessor will be presented to lenders within a couple of weeks and that the group will open a data room to lenders next week.

While Chapter 11 is one avenue that is being explored by Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), it’s almost certain that it would be among the least preferable routes for the lessor and that it’s likely exploring all options to ensure it can successfully ride out the Covid crisis.

It’s been continually engaging with lenders and other stakeholders, it's believed, and the Irish Independent understands that its primary goal is to reach a consensual agreement with them while at the same time preparing for all eventualities.

The company declined to comment.

The group has about 15 subsidiaries based in America, spread across three states: Colorado, Delaware and Florida.

Chapter 11 gives companies protection from creditors and companies do not have to be insolvent avail of the process.

Last year, NAC successfully completed a scheme of arrangement, with shareholders including a vehicle controlled by the family that owns Lego agreeing to inject $60m (€50m) into the company.

The July scheme also secured agreement from lenders for a standstill and deferral agreement that covered tens of millions of dollars of certain interest and principal payments that were due over the following months on $6bn (€5bn) of debt.

The scheme enabled NAC to defer its principal payments for nine months and interest payments on aircraft financing for five months. Interest payments on other term loans could be deferred for about 17 months. It also extended the maturity of each of the loans for an additional 12 months from the original scheduled maturity date.

Ex-ATR CEO Patrick de Castelbajac was named NAC chief executive last year.

