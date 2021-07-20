Limerick-based Arise Europe bought by ADEC Innovations

Limerick-based Arise Europe has been bought by ADEC Innovations.

The company’s 40 employees will now join the 4,400 strong ADEC workforce, which are based across 16 countries, covering six continents.

Twenty-year old Arise Europe provides on-demand, global customer experience (CX) and management services to business.

The deal will allow Arise Europe strengthen its resource support and longevity as it continues to deliver complex, reliable, back-office and CX processes, technical support, manufacturing support and process consultancy services, according to a statement from the two companies.

In addition to expanding and strengthening its tech service offerings, Arise will now be able to scale and extend its geographical reach beyond Ireland.

“After more than 20 years of management ownership, we wanted to ensure a growing and sustainable future for Arise Europe,” Joe Cahalane, MD of Arise Europe, said.

“In addition to augmenting our service portfolio and extending our market reach, it was important for Arise Europe to be part of a company that is compatible with our business and how we operate. ADEC Innovations meets all of these criteria,” he added.

ADEC designs and develops solutions and services in the area of sustainable development, including environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), healthcare and knowledge management.

Its ESG solutions help organisations turn internal and supply chain information into practical operational insights towards sustainable development.

As part of this it identifies and extracts data from existing systems, programmes, and portals. The company then verifies, aggregates, and standardises the information collected and presents customised ESG information.

The addition of Arise Europe’s expertise in regulatory and customer service innovation, will see clients will benefit from enhanced ESG Data Assured solutions, according to the two companies.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ADEC customers include Primark, Tesco and Nike.

“Businesses, public agencies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) need to ensure they are operating efficiently and sustainably - meeting obligations to their entire ecosystem of stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, the environment, and shareholders,” James M. Donovan, global CEO of ADEC Innovations, said.

“By bringing Arise Europe into the group, we realise technological synergies which will allow us to deliver higher quality and better customer-focused ESG assurance services and solutions to our clients.”

The financial details of the deal were not made public.