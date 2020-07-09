Limerick-based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital secures agreement with lenders

Limerick-based Nordic Aviation Capital – the world’s biggest lessor of regional aircraft – has secured unanimous agreement from lenders that has given it financial breathing room during the pandemic, Independent.ie understands.

A vote by lenders on a debt interest and principal payment standstill and deferral plan was held today and it’s believed the outcome could be formally announced later this afternoon. The Irish Independent first revealed details of the plan in June.

It’s understood that Nordic Aviation Capital chief executive Søren M Overgaard told staff earlier this afternoon that the company believes there will be a more meaningful acceleration in airline and passenger activity from the end of the summer onwards.

The standstill and deferral agreement inked with lenders covers tens of millions of dollars of certain interest and principal payments due over the next six to 12 months on $6bn (€5.3bn) of debt.

Last month, Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) presented a scheme of arrangement to the High Court in Dublin to propose the standstill and deferral. The agreement secured today will still have to be formally ratified by the court.

As part of the process, NAC also secured an agreement for a $60m (€53m) equity injection from its four owners, which include KIRKBI, the private investment office of the Kristiansen family that owns the Lego empire. Nordic Aviation Capital was founded in Denmark.

The largest shareholder in NAC is Sweden’s EQT, a global private equity giant. The other shareholders are Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, and NAC’s founder, Martin Møller.

The lessor has a fleet of about 500 aircraft including jets and turboprops. It has airline customers all over the world.

The High Court heard last month that 65 of NAC’s 75 airline customers had sought various concessions in relation to their aircraft leasing arrangements. In April, during the height of lockdowns, NAC collected just 20pc of what it was due from airlines that have leased its aircraft.

The court was also told during the hearing last month that a group that holds 69pc of Nordic Aviation Capital’s unsecured debt was opposing the scheme of arrangement.

Nordic Aviation Capital said at the time that it had had “constructive discussions” with its lenders “and wishes to continue to engage with them to come to a mutually beneficial agreement”.

Online Editors