Life sciences company Repligen Corporation to create 130 jobs in Waterford

US-headquartered Repligen Corporation is to create 130 new jobs in Waterford.

The company develops technologies used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organisations worldwide.

Repligen is going to “significantly expand” its manufacturing operations in Waterford, with plans to fit out a 33,000 square foot building.

The expansion is expected to create 130 jobs over the next two and a half years.

The new facility will serve as a Centre of Excellence for single-use consumable products used in bioprocessing applications, and will complement the existing 10,500 square foot Waterford facility, according to a statement from IDA Ireland.

The site was previously used by ARTeSYN BioSolutions, which Repligen purchased in December last year.

Dr Jonathan Downey, MD at the Waterford site, said: “Having delivered beyond our commitment in 2019 to bring new jobs to the region through our development of high-end manufacturing capabilities, we are energized and excited about our integration with Repligen and this next phase of growth.”

“In addition to our expansion of ARTeSYN products, and the transfer of manufacturing of certain of Repligen’s current products to our Irish operations, we expect to be utilising the Irish sites to advance additional research, development and innovation programs.”

Repligen is headquartered in Massachusetts. The majority of the company’s manufacturing sites are located in the United States.

Outside of the US it has sites in Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, as well as Ireland.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan, said the investment by Repligen and the creation of more than 130 new jobs is “great news.”

“This next phase of growth, coming only two years after ARTeSYN initially expanded its manufacturing and clean room facilities in Waterford, is further evidence that the technological expertise in the region is strong and that the South East is an attractive location in which to invest, work and live,” Mr Shanahan said.

“IDA Ireland is fully committed to regional development and ensuring every area benefits from employment gains,” he added.