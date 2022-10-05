Lidl’s Ireland boss JP Scally sees scope for another 50 stores as nation embraces price discounters

The chief executive of Lidl here says that Ireland has firmly embraced discounters and sees the expanding population as an opportunity to open up to 50 new stores across the island.

I meet JP Scally at the retailer’s bustling headquarters in the south Dublin suburb of Tallaght on a drizzly Wednesday afternoon.

“I think the disruption has come in Ireland a long time ago,” Scally tells me.

“Our market share in Ireland is over 13pc. Traditionally people would have said a discount retailer could never have achieved over 10pc.”

Ireland is a “step ahead” of their UK counterparts, he says. Lidl currently holds a 7.1pc market share there compared with 13.2pc in the Republic of Ireland.

He describes Irish people as early adaptors of the discount model, confidently conquering the middle aisle since the last recession in 2008.

Scally himself is quite familiar with exploring unchartered territory. Appointed as chief executive of in 2015, Scally was just 33 when he took on the role managing an all-island operation.

During his time at the helm, he’s contended with Brexit and the pandemic, as well as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“Over 80pc of the public are shopping with us as it currently stands,” he says while reflecting on the current challenges facing consumers.

The average price of an own brand item in Lidl is now €1.74, while a branded product is on average over €2.80 in the stores, Scally explains.

Research done by Lidl in recent weeks showed that consumers across Ireland were cutting back on categories like sweets and treats, as well as alcohol, as prices rise.

Over 80pc of the public are shopping with us as it currently stands

Furthermore, fruit and vegetable purchases are also decreasing, as well as meat and poultry.

Scally has typically seen shoppers in Lidl stores opt for fresh and own-brand products before heading to other shops for branded items. He’s eager to change that.

He anticipates that “the next shift during this difficult period for people is that they’ll move to doing the entire shop with us”.

This forms the heart of the discount retailer’s current campaign urging shoppers to ‘go full Lidl’. A large sign with that very slogan greets customers at the Lidl store conveniently located steps away from head office.

Read More

The cost-of-living crunch has also had a knock-on effect for some unexpected categories in Lidl, such as household cleaning.

Meanwhile, cosmetic sales in Lidl stores are also up over 20pc year-on-year, Scally tells me.

Last month, research group Kantar reported that grocery price inflation in Ireland hit a 14-year high of 11pc.

“We have managed to absorb some of those costs by looking at some of our processes but some of them have been passed onto the consumer,” Scally says. “Our job is to minimise what is passed on.”

A limited assortment has made this easier to achieve, according to Scally. Lidl has an range of under 3,000 products “compared to a mainstream retailer that may be closer to 30,000.”

Brexit has been a challenge for the business, not just in Northern Ireland but in Ireland as well

He attributes the surge in inflation to a number of factors, including rising energy costs and an increase in fertiliser prices for farmers.

Scally said that energy bills for Lidl had “grown massively” throughout the year, with further price rises expected. He also pointed to the retailer’s suppliers who are grappling with the same issue.

Lidl switched all lighting to LED a few years ago, while the refrigerants in stores have been replaced to save energy.

Supply chain disruption is a further issue that Scally has had to deal with. “The supply chain is volatile and still continues to be,” he says.

In response to difficulties, Lidl has tried to source more products within Ireland and is purchasing products with a longer lead time in order to ensure products make it onto the shelf.

As managing director of Lidl Ireland, Scally’s remit also includes Northern Ireland, with the UK voting for Brexit during the very first year of his leadership.

“Brexit has been a challenge for the business, not just in Northern Ireland but in Ireland as well,” Scally says.

“There were opportunities for us to source products from elsewhere in Europe that traditionally would have come from Britain,” he adds. Lidl also redirected some deliveries from mainland Europe so that they now bypass Britain.

Lidl sales in Northern Ireland rose by almost 25pc to £345m (€396m) in the year to February 2021, according to the most recent financial results published by the retailer last year. Lidl, however, does not publish sales figures for its business in the Republic.

Expand Close Lidl Northern Ireland store in Omagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lidl Northern Ireland store in Omagh

The discount retailer currently has over 170 stores in Ireland, employing over 5,000 people, with a further 41 stores in Northern Ireland.

“The Irish population continues to grow and expand so that means our property plans will also adapt as that happens,” Scally says.

He adds the retailer “certainly” has scope to open another 50 stores within the country and is working towards that.

Lidl, which unveiled its first stores here in 2000, has a number of shops currently under construction, including one in Clonshaugh in Dublin.

“We have a lot going through the planning process at the moment as well and we have other towns that we’re waiting to find suitable sites.”

Lidl is now becoming more flexible in their approach to new locations, particularly in cities, Scally reports.

He provides examples of “purpose-built solutions,” including in Ballymun where a store, alongside accommodation for 360 students, was built.

In Castleknock, Lidl built several retail units, including a barber and coffee shop, during the development of its store there.

Lidl has also just opened a new location in Kildare, although it is not what customers may expect. Scally explains that as part of the retailer’s sustainability push, Lidl has built its own farm.

“We have developed 11 acres beside our distribution centre in Newbridge where we have grown vegetables,” Scally says.

While some of the produce from this farm will be sold in Lidl’s stores, the farm will also be open for school tours.

We have developed 11 acres beside our distribution centre in Newbridge where we have grown vegetables

It’s all part of the company’s sustainability push, which Scally is particularly engaged with.

Solar panels have been installed on all new stores in the past five years, with the retailer also opting to retrofit old stores. Lidl has reduced plastic packaging on its own-brand products by 20pc this month – a goal achieved a year ahead of schedule.

As our conversation comes to an end, so too does the rain. Sunshine streams through the windows of Lidl HQ as Scally dashes off to his next engagement.

“The showers are gone,” he says optimistically.