| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lidl’s Ireland boss JP Scally sees scope for another 50 stores as nation embraces price discounters

Cost-of-living crisis has led to shoppers cutting back on sweets and treats, but also fruit and vegetables

Lidl Ireland chief executive JP Scally Expand

Close

Lidl Ireland chief executive JP Scally

Lidl Ireland chief executive JP Scally

Lidl Ireland chief executive JP Scally

Caoimhe Gordon

The chief executive of Lidl here says that Ireland has firmly embraced discounters and sees the expanding population as an opportunity to open up to 50 new stores across the island.

I meet JP Scally at the retailer’s bustling headquarters in the south Dublin suburb of Tallaght on a drizzly Wednesday afternoon.

Related topics

More On Lidl

Most Watched

Privacy