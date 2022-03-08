Lidl wins court challenge over Aldi grocery price survey

Lidl claimed the survey did not compare like with like in several instances. Photo: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg

Supermarket chain Lidl has won a High Court action over what it claims was a flawed 2018 Aldi-commissioned price survey that put Lidl in second place.

Lidl Ireland claimed the methodology used in the survey, conducted by accountants Grant Thornton (GT), was flawed.

It made a formal complaint to Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI), the regulatory body for chartered accountants, which held that GT had no case to answer.

Mr Justice Cian Ferriter ruled the decision should be set aside and the complaint should be remitted back for a fresh reconsideration by a freshly constituted CAI committee.

He said the committee had breached its requirement to give reasons as to why Grant Thornton had no case to answer. However, the court did not accept that the CAI and the committee had acted in breach of fair procedures.

The court heard that Aldi commissioned Grant Thornton to carry out the survey in February 2018.

The results, which were published in the media, said, on average, Aldi was cheaper.

The survey compared an average shopping basket containing 62 items in Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, SuperValu and Dunnes Stores.

Lidl claimed the survey did not compare like with like in several instances. Lidl also claimed the Aldi prices were not “in-store” prices but came from a master list.

Lidl claimed the survey results had called into question the independence, objectivity and integrity of Grant Thornton, who denied the claims and opposed the complaint to the CAI committee.

The committee concluded that, despite weaknesses in the methodology, the survey did not amount to poor professional performance by Grant Thornton.

However, an independent review of the committee’s decision found there was evidence the price survey had not compared like with like, it was claimed.

Following the review, the matter was sent back to the CAI committee for further consideration where it was decided that Grant Thornton had no case to answer.

Lidl brought High Court judicial review proceedings against both the CAI and the Independent Review Committee of the CAI.

The action was opposed on grounds including that the decision challenged was not amenable to judicial review, that there was no breach of fair procedures, that Lidl lacked the standing to bring the challenge, and that there was a failure to give reasons for the decision.



