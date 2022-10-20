Lidl staff to get second pay rise this year

Discount retailer Lidl has unveiled plans to pay a “living wage” of €13.85 following recommendations from the Living Wage Technical Group.

Lidl said the new hourly rate would benefit 4,200 of its employees at a cost of over €7.5m. The discounter said its remaining employees already earn in excess of the new living wage.

This marks the second pay increase introduced by Lidl this year.

In January, the retailer revealed that all of its 5,000 workers would receive a pandemic pay increase from March of this year to thank them for their service. This represented an investment of €10m.

The retailer currently has over 170 stores in Ireland.

Lidl is the first supermarket in Ireland to commit to the latest living wage rate.

The Living Wage Technical Group, which was established in 2014, tracks changes in living costs to calculate an hourly rate which provides a “socially acceptable standard of living”.

The group is supported by a number of charities, trade union and educational institutions.

The updated hourly figure of €13.85 for 2023 represents a 7pc increase from €12.90 which was recommended by the group last year.

The news of Lidl’s pay increase plans comes as rival discount chain, Aldi announced this week that it would expand its workforce by 10pc.

Aldi revealed plans to fill 450 new vacancies across the retailer’s 153 stores in Ireland. The company has said that it is currently recruiting store assistants, with 120 of these set to be fixed term contract positions.