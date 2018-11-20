Lidl lashes out at grocery rivals over 'vexatious delaying tactics'

Lidl has lashed out at rivals, accusing them of making vexatious planning complaints against new Lidl stores.

The German retailer said Tesco and retailers’ group RGDATA had engaged in a “planned and sustained campaign to delay the construction or refurbishment of Lidl stores”.

“While Lidl is supportive of an independent planning system which provides opportunities for concerned parties to make observations...it feels it is appropriate to call out what is plain for all to see as vexatious delaying tactics”.

Tesco Ireland said it “only ever makes submissions on planning applications on a case by case basis and where there is a legitimate planning ground or precedent to justify it...our aim is to ensure that the planning environment considers all retail developments on the same merits.”

Tara Buckley of RGDATA said: “RGDATA has a policy of upholding the Retail Planning Guidelines and our objections are never vexatious. We support sustainable development and vibrant towns and villages.”

Online Editors