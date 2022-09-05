Liam Sloyan to be Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has appointed Liam Sloyan as the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman for a five-year term from December 1st.

Mr Sloyan has held senior roles at the Health Insurance Authority and the National Treatment Purchase Fund and was previously Regulator of the National Lottery.

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman is an independent, impartial service set up to help resolve complaints from consumers, including small businesses and other organisations, against financial service providers including banks and insurers and pension providers.

The Department of Finance press office said Minister Donohoe had chosen Mr Sloyan, in consultation with the Minister for Social Protection, following an open recruitment process which was managed by the Public Appointments Service.

The appointment follows the appointment of the former Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman, Ger Deering, as the State’s Ombudsman and Information Commissioner in February.

The Chair of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman Council, Maeve Dineen, said Mr Sloyan has had a distinguished track record throughout his career.

“My fellow Council members and I are keen to begin working with him to deliver upon the objectives of the Office of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman,” she said.