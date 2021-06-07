LetsGetChecked gets unicorn status after latest funding round

Rory McIlroy is a longtime investor in the firm

Peter Foley’s home health testing firm LetsGetChecked has raised a $150m (€123m) Series D funding round, valuing the company at over $1bn.

It means that LetsGetChecked has become one of a handful of Irish ‘unicorn’ companies, defined as having a private market valuation of over $1bn.

The company says that it has a 1,500pc annual growth rate for its home health-testing kits. These cover over 30 different checks for sexual health, diabetes, thyroid, Covid and others, with over 2m at-home health tests now completed.

It brings funding to the company founded by Mr Foley in 2015 to $260m (€214m).

The funding round is led by Casdin Capital with continued participation from CommonFund Capital, Illumina Ventures, Optum Ventures, Transformation Capital, HLM Venture Partners, and Qiming Venture Partners USA.

Irish professional golfer Rory Mcllroy, a longtime investor in the firm, also participated.

The company announced last December that it was creating 160 new jobs in Dublin.

The company says that the recent round of funding will enable LetsGetChecked to “establish itself as a full-stack virtual care company for consumers managing illnesses across the health spectrum by offering telehealth services, pharmacy capabilities, and at-home tests from a LetsGetChecked-affiliated medical professional”.