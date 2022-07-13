Less than a quarter of C-suite positions in Ireland held by women

Women in Ireland remain underrepresented at leadership level, according to new LinkedIn data

Women continue to be underrepresented at leadership level in Ireland, according to new data from LinkedIn.

The data, which is included in the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Gender Gap Report, shows that 46pc of entry level roles in Ireland are held by women. At managerial level, this declines slightly to 42pc.

However, only 24pc of C-suite roles in Ireland are held by women.

LinkedIn also recorded a gender bias in internal promotions in Ireland based on profile information collected last year.

Men were 15pc more likely to be promoted internally to a leadership role than their female colleagues in 2021.

This was among the lowest gaps in probability for men to be internally promoted to senior positions, with Ireland ranking third out of 34 countries included in the report.

In the Netherlands, men are 69pc more likely to receive an internal promotion, while in the Czech Republic, male employees are 81pc more likely to be promoted than their female counterparts.

The data collected by LinkedIn also revealed that there is a significant divergence between female participation in an industry and women in leadership roles here in Ireland.

Just over half of employees in the retail sector in Ireland are female, with only women holding 32pc of leadership positions. Healthcare had overall female representation of 55%, while female leadership stood at 40pc.

Wellness and fitness was a further sector that had a stronger female representation, with women making up 63pc of the workforce. Despite this, 46pc of senior leadership were women.

LinkedIn said the data indicated a need for “inclusive and fair hiring practices”, as well as “internal mobility programmes and flexible working.”

It also called for companies to remove bias from job descriptions, to include women on interview panels and to introduce mentoring and training programmes for women at pre-manager levels.

“The pandemic hit working women harder than men, as traditional gender roles took hold and female-dominated sectors bore the brunt of lockdowns,” said LinkedIn head of global public policy Sue Duke.

"The serious lack of women in leadership positions continues to be a real problem, yet data shows that male colleagues are far more likely to be promoted into leadership roles.”