Leslie Buckley steps down from Digicel board

Digicel Group vice-chairman Leslie Buckley is to retire from the board on October 1st, but he will remain a senior advisor and president emeritus of the group, the company has announced.

Mr Buckley, who will be 76 later this year, has informed the board of his decision and will now focus on his business and family interests in Ireland.

Digicel founder and chairman, Denis O’Brien, said Mr Buckley had been one of the driving forces behind Digicel’s success, having been a founding director when the telecoms group launched in 2001. It now operates in more than 30 markets.

“His enormous breadth of expertise, laser focused attention to detail and deep understanding of the very diverse dynamics across the range of our markets proved invaluable and was pivotal as we expanded our operations across 31 countries in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific. On a personal level, I am so very grateful to Leslie for his huge contribution and I know I speak for the board and the executive when I express my sincere gratitude to him for 19 incredible years of service,” Mr O’Brien said.

Leslie Buckley said: “The time is appropriate for me to retire from the board of Digicel and I want to express my sincere thanks to Denis O’Brien, the board of the company, the executive and all employees for their incredible work over the years.”

Mr Buckley is a former chairman of Independent News & Media plc, which publishes the Irish Independent. Two years ago the High Court appointed inspectors to examine the affairs of INM after an alleged 2014 data privacy breach that the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) has alleged was directed by Mr Buckley.

Inspectors Sean Gillane and Richard Fleck were appointed by High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly in September 2018 and are continuing their probe. Mr Buckley has denied any wrong doing.

Online Editors