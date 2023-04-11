Leo Varadkar leak campaigner Chay Bowes exits The Ditch shareholding

Campaigner Chay Bowes is no longer a shareholder of The Ditch, the muck-raking website whose stories have triggered the resignations of two junior ministers and a major probe of An Bord Pleanála.

An annual return filed with the Companies Registration Office (CRO) on April 7 shows that Mr Bowes’ one-third shareholding in Ditch Media was transferred in February this year to a company called Clonard Consulere Gentium.

Mr Bowes was a co-founder of the media venture along with its main writers, Eoghan McNeill and Roman Shortall, in 2021.

All three were initially directors of the business until Mr Bowes stepped back from that role last year.

He has now also exited his shareholding, with his stake in the business transferred in February to Clonard Consulere Gentium, according to the annual report.

Public filings for Clonard Consulere Gentium show it is in turn controlled by Adam Connon, a legal professional who is General Counsel to Paddy Cosgrave’s WebSummit.

Mr Cosgrave has been a vocal supporter of The Ditch as well as being close to Mr Bowes, whose Leo Varadkar revelations he helped publicise.

That case centred on the revelation that the then-Taoiseach had leaked a confidential agreement between his Government and the Irish Medical Organisation about a a new GP contract to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a personal friend who was president of rival doctors’ body, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

The matter became the subject of a criminal complaint and lengthy investigation by An Garda Síochána.

Although the case never progressed beyond investigation, the then Tánaiste and now Taoiseach apologised to Fine Gael for his handling of the original file.

Despite its small size The Ditch has gained significant traction since it launched in 2021, specialising in breaking news stories grounded in information gleaned from public filings such as land registry and planning documents.

Its stories have led to the resignations of junior ministers Robert Troy (FF) and Damien English (FG).