Lennox buys Meath-based lab equipment specialist

Lennox, an Irish company that supplies scientific, industrial and laboratory solutions, has purchased Focus Scientific Solutions, a Meath-based lab equipment specialist.

Financial details of the deal were not made public.

The investment will support the creation of 30 “high-level” jobs over the next two years, Lennox said in a statement.

Eight of the new roles will be fulfilled in the next six months, across engineering, business analysis and ecommerce.

“Today’s announcement represents a new phase for Lennox, building on our proud 100-year history. Over the last five years, we have prioritised investment in systems, training and logistics and have transformed the company into a tailored end-to-end solutions provider,” Leslie Brett, CEO of Lennox, said.

“There has been a lot of movement in our sector in recent years, with indigenous companies being acquired by outside investment. Our strategy is to grow independently.

Focus Scientific Solutions is the first step in this strategy, allowing us to further enhance the technical service business, target new customers and expand our product portfolio,” Ms Brett added.

Founded in Dublin in 1923, Lennox employs 50 people across its sites in Dublin and Cork.

The company works with customers and suppliers operating across sectors in Ireland including pharma, bioprocessing, food and beverage, medical devices, higher education, agri-business, life science, hospitals, biotechnology, and independent laboratories.

The business can provide companies and organisations an A-to-Z of items needed, whether it is PPE equipment, Covid-19 tests, microscopes or water analysis equipment, Lennox can supply it.

Lennox’s clients include Allergan, Medtronic, Aerogen and Boston Scientific.

Focus Scientific Solutions was founded in 2007 and is situated in Stamullen, county Meath. It employs 14 people.

The company’s key markets include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, manufacturing, R&D as well as clinical, and dairy. It also provides solutions to other market sectors.

Among Focus Scientific Solutions customers are Pfizer, Regeneron, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Janssen, MSD, Sanofi, Teva, Gilead, Takeda, GSK, and Abbvie.