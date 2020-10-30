Lending to Irish businesses dropped by €851m in September

Lending to Irish businesses fell by €851m in September as loan and overdraft payments dramatically outpaced new borrowing, according to the Central Banks monthly money and banking statistics.

The trajectories of net lending and deposits continued to diverge also, as businesses continued to focus on cash management amid economic uncertainty.

Non-financial corporations repaid €2bn more on an annual basis than they drew down in September, with two thirds of repayments going to revolving loans and overdrafts.

The trend for cash hoarding that started in March 2020 continued as well. Business deposits rose €1.8bn last month, bringing the total for the year to €11.1bn to €69bn - a high since records began.

Lending to Irish households by contrast increased marginally month-to-month in September, halting a similar trend of weak lending flows over the last nine months - although the annual growth rate was down 0.1pc.

The stabilisation in consumer and household lending - where drawdowns exceed repayments - was helped by Covid emergency repayment breaks, which had been applied liberally through September.

Like businesses, households are socking away cash. Household deposits continued to increase and stood at €121bn - up €12bn on the previous year.

Irish resident households remain the largest contributing sector to deposits on the banks' aggregate balance sheets, the Central Bank said. This is in stark contrast too the situation in 2008 before the financial crisis, when banks were starved of deposits and overextended on loans.

The savings glut this year continued a trend from 2019, when annual household savings grew by €1.5bn over the previous year to reach €13.9bn in gross saving, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office today.

The ratio of saving to disposable income rose to 12.2pc - the same as the EU average - as household saving was used to increase investment in property and deposits. That compares with a ratio of 7.8% in 2007, at the end of the Celtic Tiger.

For the first time in 25 years, growth in savings on deposit was equal to new investment in homes, suggesting a rebalancing away from homes as the exclusive store of surplus capital for most households.

"We've seen household saving stabilising at a high level in recent years, and in 2019 this translated into a significant increase in money on deposit," said CSO statistician Peter Culhane. "The shape of Ireland's economy facing into the latest recession is ver different to the way it was 12 years previously."

