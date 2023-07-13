Legal costs of settling insurance claims rising, Central Bank data shows

There’s been a drop in the cost of settling insurance claims taken under Employers and Public Liability Insurance but new data shows legal bills are rising even for cases kept out of the courts.

The latest National Claims Information Database report from the Central Bank has been welcomed by Financial Services Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill who said its shows the the Personal Injury Guidelines is having a significant impact.

The Personal Injury Guidelines introduced two years ago have guideline compensation levels that provide for lower payouts in the cases of minor injuries in particular and have been designed to speed up and reduce the overall cost of insurance cases.

The minister said that combined with new legislation that also reduces the so called ‘duty of care’ on business premises owners in cases of so called slips and trips should translate into lower cost insurance for businesses.

The new data was also welcomed by the Alliance for Insurance Reform, a lobby group for businesses, but it flagged a sharp rise in legal fees including a 57pc increase for claims settled directly with insurers, a 17pc increase for those settled through Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) and 9pc for the cases that are settled through litigation.

Legal fees account for a huge share of settlement costs in most cases and that cost goes directly to the cost of insurance, they said.

A board member of the Alliance Michael Magner, who owns the Vienna Woods Hotel in Cork, said the data means there is a strong case for reducing the price of cover.

"The total cost of settling liability claims is down by 12pc due to a reduction in the volume of settled claims and the average cost of settling them. Importantly, it appears that insurers are sticking to the Judicial Guidelines in terms of direct settlements. In light of these reductions there is a compelling argument to pass on savings to liability policy holders without any further delay and any premium increases would simply be unconscionable.”

CEO of insurers’ body Insurance Ireland, Moyagh Murdock, said so many cases still end up in the courts that the benefits of the PIAB guidelines are limited especially when legal costs here are so high relative to the rest of Europe.

“The NCID report notes that the overall impact of the Personal Injury Guidelines on average claim costs is limited as claims settled via litigation represent the largest proportion of the total claims cost, and to date they have not yet been materially impacted by the Guidelines,” she said.

“Successive NCID reports have consistently shown that the litigated channels still accounts for the majority of claims costs. This further highlights that the strengthened role of PIAB to increase settlements though mediation and without unnecessary litigation is critically important.