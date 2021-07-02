Leamy takes top post at Glen Dimplex after breaking-in period

Irish electronic appliance and heating giant Glen Dimplex has appointed a chief executive from outside the Naughton family for the second time.

Fergal Leamy, the former Coillte CEO, has taken over the top job at the company with immediate effect, having served as chief operating officer for two years.

Mr Leamy succeeds Fergal Naughton, who followed Sean O’Driscoll as chief executive in 2016 in a shake-up at the top of the business that saw founder Martin Naughton, Fergal’s father, step back from executive responsibilities.

Fergal Naughton will continue in the business as executive chairman alongside his brother Neil, the president of the company. Martin Naughton and his daughter Fiona serve on the Glen Dimplex supervisory board.

“I believe Fergal has the right skills and ambition to ensure our success over the coming years as well as strong personal values that I believe align well with those of our Group,” said Fergal Naughton.

“In my role as executive chairman I look forward to our continued strong collaboration over the coming years and I wish him every continued success in his new role.”

Mr Leamy joined the group as part of a succession plan in June 2019 having run semi-state forestry company Coillte for five years. Before that, he worked for Terra Firma, a UK private equity group. He was also head of Greencore’s US operations.

“I hope to build on the progress made by Fergal and the team over the last few years,” said Mr Leamy.

“We will look to pioneer and develop smart heating, energy solutions and appliances that allow our consumers live more sustainable lives in their homes and businesses across more than 50 markets around the globe.”

Glen Dimplex Group is a multinational company specialising in electric heating products, consumer appliances and heating solutions.

The company was founded as Glen Electric by Martin Naughton and four colleagues in Newry in 1973 and grew rapidly through acquisitions, including the much larger Dimplex in 1977.

Along with Lochlann Quinn - another wellknown Irish business figure – Martin Naughton built Glen Dimplex into Ireland's largest private manufacturing company.

Glen Dimplex now employs 8,000 globally at 64 locations in Ireland, the UK, Europe, North American, Asia and Australia serving more than 50 markets and booking more than €1bn in revenues annually.

The Naughtons are one of Ireland’s richest people with an estimated fortune approaching €2bn.

The Naughton family are also well-known philanthropists through the Naughton Foundation. The family donated €25m to Trinity College Dublin in 2018 – at the time the largest donation in the history of the State.