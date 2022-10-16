Latest planning woes show that tribunals did little to fix our system

What is it about Ireland and planning?

Next month will mark 25 years since The Tribunal of Inquiry into Certain Planning Matters and Payments was established.

Having officially begun in 1997, the tribunal – better known as the Mahon Tribunal – ran until March 2012 having held 917 days of public hearings with 400 witnesses.

Its initial remit was to inquire into the planning history and ownership of 726 acres of land in north Dublin and to investigate any payments to politicians or officials in connection with its rezoning. Its terms of reference were soon expanded.

The final bill came in at around €150m, lower than expected, but the scale, cost and findings of the Mahon Tribunal should have been of such significance that Ireland would have made sure it got its planning system in order.

The days of brown envelopes may be behind us, but that system has once again been exposed as not being fit for purpose.

Last week, An Bord Pleanála conceded to the overturning of separate planning permissions for two Dublin developments in the wake of the alleged conflict of interest of one of its board members. The permissions related to proposed developments, totalling 748 homes, in Blackrock and Killiney.

It is understood the concessions came in response to grounds alleging a conflict of interest in the decisions on the part of the former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, Paul Hyde.

Hyde, who has always denied any wrongdoing, resigned from his role in July after facing allegations of conflicts of interest in certain planning decisions. There is no suggestion that he financially gained in any way.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided he is to face criminal prosecution.

Hyde has been under scrutiny since last April after reports in the online news outlet, The Ditch, detailed allegations that he made decisions in planning cases involving people, places or projects with which he had connections that he failed to disclose.

Why can’t Ireland get a grip on planning?

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has initiated a series of reforms that will enlarge the board, change how members are appointed and how decisions are reached and recorded, increase the level of legal advice and oversight that is available during decision-making, and boost resources generally.

But what confidence are we to have now? If 15 years of a planning tribunal didn’t ensure that oversights were in place to underpin a fair and transparent system, how are we to have faith that the latest measures will finally offer up a solution?

Taxing times for small business

The day was always going to come when thousands of companies would have to pay back tax debts of close to €3bn put on the long finger during the pandemic.

Well-managed companies would have put in place a plan to save up for the repayment deadlines coming for most businesses at the end of the year, and for others in April. Say a company was putting aside €7,000 a month to meet the Revenue debt. Then along comes the energy crisis.

Dozens of companies have shared stories of bills going from thousands of euro a month to tens of thousands. A saving plan drawn up last January would now be worthy only of the dustbin.

Many companies are faced with paying the ESB bill or paying the taxman.

If a company’s tax affairs are not up to date, it cannot secure a tax clearance cert. The majority of service businesses in the country need a tax clearance cert to trade. To get this cert, a company must pay up front 40pc of the debt and agree a three year payment plan.

There is an option to pay 25pc up front instead, but that involves demonstrating the business is viable in quite a bit of detail.

Brian Keegan, director of advocacy with Chartered Accountants Ireland, said: “We are engaging with Revenue but everyone is recognising that the difficulties relate back to the cashflow crisis for many businesses because of higher fuel costs, as much as the Revenue requirement. A very significant proportion of the Irish SME sector involved in the service industry requires a tax clearance cert to operate legally.”

Representations are being made to Revenue, but the sense is that it is not for turning.

It seems the tsunami of insolvencies predicted back in 2020 in the depths of the pandemic by may finally be about to hit.