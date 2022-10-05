Latest jobless data from CSO shows Irish economy is still strong

The number of job postings on Indeed has surged compared with pre-pandemic levels. Stock image

THE monthly unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3pc in September, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was unchanged on a monthly basis and was down from 5.3pc recorded in September of last year.

“The rate of 4.3pc in September 2022 was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.9pc recorded in September 2019,” CSO statistician John Mullane said.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed in September was 116,900, a decrease of 18,500 compared to September last year.

Grant Thornton chief economist Andrew Webb said that the labour market had continued to “confound predictions” of an economic slowdown.

“For all the genuine fear in the economy about inflation, which has seen consumer confidence levels tumble dramatically, the labour market continues to hold its nerve, reflecting how business sentiment has been holding up better than the consumer tracker,” he said.

He also pointed to how unemployment rates are now lower than before the pandemic, describing it as a “remarkable performance when considering how uncertain training conditions have been in recent years.”

Pawel Adrjan, economist at job site Indeed, said that the number of job postings on the website had surged compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Indeed’s data continues to show employers very actively hiring, with the level of Irish job postings on Indeed up 56pc at September 30 2022, compared to February 1 2020,” he said.

The number of job adverts on the site has dropped from their peak of 65pc higher than pre-pandemic levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“Despite the worsening economic outlook, continued low unemployment and elevated level of job postings mean that opportunities abound for jobseekers,” he added.

However, he said that low unemployment mean that employers faced a challenging hiring environment.

“With pressure coming on business via inflated energy costs and other input inflation, the labour market risks are mounting,” Mr Webb added .

“The pace of price inflation will mean workers’ pay packets will be lower in real terms,” added Indeed’s Mr Adrjan.

Unemployment across the EU is at a record low.