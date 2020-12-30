Latest eight-week lockdown has cost economy in Northern Ireland £600m

Lockdown: Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster (left) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill during a press conference in Parliament Building, Stormont. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

EIGHT weeks of lockdown in Northern Ireland between October and December may have cost the economy up to £600m (€661m), an analysis has claimed.

Around 10pc of employee jobs were also affected by the lockdown – though the UK’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) is expected to have preserved them.

Jobs carried out by women, and lower-paid roles, were also more likely to be affected by the lockdown as it closed sectors like hospitality, retail and contact services.

However, the analysis by the North's Department for the Economy’s said the impact of restrictions up until December 11 had been less severe than the spring lockdown, when a greater range of businesses were shuttered.

The earlier lockdown saw output lurch to 25pc below normal levels at a total cost to the economy of up to £5bn.

The analysis does not address the stricter six-week restrictions introduced last Saturday, which bring new measures including the closure of essential retail at 8pm for one week.

But it does warn that businesses had entered the autumn lockdown in poorer shape than the spring, with any rebound from reopening over the summer both limited and short-lived.

“While businesses in the early spring of 2020 were in reasonable financial health entering the first lockdown, the latest restrictions come at a time of financial stress,” said the analysis, published on December 21.

It cited separate data showing that in the second half of November, 78pc of Northern Ireland’s single-site businesses in accommodation and food had three months’ worth of cash reserves or less.

Read More

Business owners said their ability to plan was badly affected by uncertainty around reopening – particularly as they approached November 13, the date a four-week period of restrictions was to end.

Claire Hunter, the co-owner of the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle, Co Antrim, said last month that the lack of advance announcement from the NI Executive had been “an utter shambles”.

The department’s analysis said that the autumn/winter restrictions had brought a direct cost to the economy of £200m as sectors such as hospitality, arts, entertainment and recreation, and much of retail, were mothballed.

Lost output was calculated on how much each sector typically contributes, multiplied by the number of weeks for which each sector was shut.

While hospitality was shut for eight weeks in total from October 16 until December 11, cafes as well as businesses like hairdressers and beauticians were open for one week towards the end of November.

All were shut again – with the addition of non-essential retail – for another two weeks from November 27.

But the research warned that while the direct impact could reach £200m, indirect or induced impacts meant that a total loss of £400m to £600m was possible.

However, it warned that its calculations were not precise as the “economic and health situation is highly fluid and uncertain”. It also said the analysis was not a cost-benefit analysis of restrictions in economic and human terms.

It estimated that up to 85,000 employee jobs, across sectors like hospitality and retail, and possibly thousands of self-employed roles, could have been hit by the restrictions.

Going on data in the latest business register and employment survey, that meant over 10pc of total 785,870 pre-pandemic employee jobs noted in the latest business register and employment survey (BRES) had been hit.

Read More

Online Editors