Latest account reports shows €14bn of Apple tax set aside was reduced by almost €209m last year

The €14bn of Apple’s cash set aside to cover the tax demand made by the European Commission was reduced by almost €209m last year, the latest accounts report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) shows.

The tech giant is permitted to reduce the profits the Commission claims should be subjected to tax in Ireland for the period covered by its decision, if the company was required to pay taxes in another jurisdiction in respect of some of the same profits.

The European Commission concluded in 2016 that Apple had benefited from illegal State aid in Ireland between 1991 and 2007, and claimed the iPhone maker owed €13bn in back taxes and interest. The money was put into an escrow account pending the outcome of all appeals, and is managed by Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

The Commission’s decision was successfully appealed in July by Apple and the Irish government.

However, last week, the Commission said it will appeal that outcome. The EU’s competition tsar, Margrethe Vestager, insisted that the General Court of the European Court of Justice had made a “number of errors in law” in reaching its decision to annul the Commission’s 2016 decision.

The C&AG report shows that the total assets in the Apple escrow account at the end of 2019 were slightly more than €14bn.

The money is invested in low-risk assets such as fixed-income securities, with 95pc of the money invested in Europe. Of the remainder, 3pc is invested in the United States and 2pc in Asia.

“In May 2019, Apple made a claim for a third country adjustment,” notes the C&AG report. “On 23 July 2019, following the appropriate determinations by the Minister for Finance, with advice from the Revenue Commissioners, almost €209m was transferred from the fund to Apple in respect of the third country adjustment claim by Apple.”

The Apple fund has incurred €9m in fees paid to investment managers and escrow agents from the date of their appointment to the end of 2019.

The escrow agent is BNY Mellon, while the investment managers are Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Blackrock Investment Management and Amundi Asset Management.

The fund’s financial statements for 2019 also include a €2m expense in relation to withholding tax. That was applied by BNY Mellon on certain investment gains made by the fund.

“Subsequent to the 2019 year-end and following discussions with the NTMA and Apple, the escrow agent/custodian determined that it should not have applied the withholding tax in those cases,” notes the C&AG report. “The NTMA has stated that the fund was refunded in 2020 for the amounts withheld in 2019.”









