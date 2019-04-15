THE Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB) is "the last chance for banks to restore trust", Minister of State Michael D'Arcy has said.

'Last chance to restore trust' - D'Arcy warns financial crash and tracker mortgage scandal did 'terrific damage' to Irish banks

Speaking at the launch of the IBCB this morning, Mr D'Arcy - who has with special responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance - said the financial crisis and tracker mortgage scandal had done "terrific damage for your (banking) institutions".

The IBCB is an industry initiative, established to rebuild trust in the banking sector and promote fair customer outcomes.

The launch follows what it said was an in-depth public and stakeholder consultation, and a separate bank employee culture survey.

Mr D'Arcy said there was a "real need to promote a sustainable banking sector that adheres to the highest standards of professionalism in its treatment of customers."

The members of the IBCB are:

Angela Black, CEO Citizens Information Board

Professor Blanaid Clarke, Trinity College

Dara Deering, director and head of retail banking, KBC

Jane Howard, CEO Ulster Bank

Ger Mitchell, HR director, Permanent TSB

Robert Muhall, MD AIB consumer banking

Vincent Mulvey, chief risk officer, Bank of Ireland

Gareth Murphy, acting general secretary, Financial Services Union

Philip O'Leary, managing partner, Fitzgerald Legal & Advisory

Sue O'Neill, chair of Small Firms Association

Martin Stapleton, Irish Farmers Association

Padraic Kissane, consumer representative

Online Editors