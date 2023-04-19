Large FBD shareholder groups increase voting rights

FBD’s shareholder register has been especially active in recent years. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Two of the biggest shareholders in FBD have seen their voting rights in the company increase after preference shares were included in the total.

Farmer Business Development PLC and FBD Trust, which both have large holdings of preference shares, now have voting rights in excess of their significant ordinary shareholdings in FBD as a result.

Farmer Business Development PLC has a 24pc shareholding but 27.85pc of the voting rights while FBD Trust owns 8.4pc and has 12.39pc voting rights.

Other shareholders have had their voting rights slightly reduced.

All the changes are passive and did not involve the buying or selling of ordinary shares.

Voting rights in listed companies frequently change by small increments in this way when companies issue new shares, for example for the purpose of rewarding management as part of share-based remuneration schemes.

FBD’s shareholder register has been especially active in recent years.

Panda Waste founder Eamon Waters increased his stake in FBD to 12pc in March, continuing to build a position in the Dublin-listed insurer.

Sretaw Private Equity, Mr Waters’ personal investment vehicle, has built his position mainly through the purchase of ordinary shares, according to stock market filings.

He now owns 10.45pc of the company outright and controls another 1.55pc indirectly via contracts for difference, derivative instruments that allow the holder to profit from price movements in the underlying asset without having to own it.

Mr Waters’ aggressive buying over the last year has given him an investment in FBD worth €59m and a potentially influential holding in the tightly held stock.

His latest purchase coincided with the partial sell down of Protector Forsikring’s position from 9pc to 7.56pc.

The Norwegian insurance company, which rapidly built a large stake in FBD in 2021 as other shareholders sold out of frustration with the lack of dividends, has been reducing its exposure in the stock in recent months.