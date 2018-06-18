Lane speaks at ECB forum in Portugal

Other speakers at the event, which will be webcast live, include ECB President Mario Draghi, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

She'll meet French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow as they plan to strengthen the eurozone co-ordinate positions for the upcoming EU summit.

Meanwhile, Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today.

On Thursday, European Union finance ministers are meeting in Luxembourg with debt relief for Greece set to top the agenda.

Closer to home, the House of Lords is today to take up the Brexit withdrawal bill following last week's drama in the House of Commons.