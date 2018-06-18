Lane speaks at ECB forum in Portugal
Week 25
Central Bank governor Philip Lane is among the speakers at the European Central Bank's forum taking place from today until Wednesday in Portugal.
Other speakers at the event, which will be webcast live, include ECB President Mario Draghi, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
Meanwhile, Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today.
She'll meet French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow as they plan to strengthen the eurozone co-ordinate positions for the upcoming EU summit.
On Thursday, European Union finance ministers are meeting in Luxembourg with debt relief for Greece set to top the agenda.
Closer to home, the House of Lords is today to take up the Brexit withdrawal bill following last week's drama in the House of Commons.
Domestically, the labour force survey for the first three months of 2018 is due out on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the figures for mortgage areas for the first three months of the year are released.
Irish Independent