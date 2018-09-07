Landmark Dublin pub in planning dispute with next-door neighbour over 'extreme concerns' about extension plans

THE operators of one of Ireland's most storied pubs, O'Donoghues, have become ensnared in a planning row with Marcel's, its next-door neighbour on Dublin's Merrion Row.

O'Donoghue's has appealed to An Bord Pleanála over a decision made last month by Dublin City Council to give the green light to Marcel's brasserie-style restaurant for a large extension to its dining area.

The operators of Marcel's, Central City Catering Ltd, has secured planning permission for a 30 sq m open-air terrace for dining on the first floor.

In opposing the plan, O'Donoghue's has hired planning consultants Brock McClure to outline the pub's opposition.

The objection states that O'Donoghue's "is extremely concerned about how this proposal could negatively impact on their business by means of causing damage to the visual amenity of the surrounding area, adding to noise and light pollution, particularly the adjoining properties".

The objection goes on to state that the proposal will impact on O'Donoghue's "commercial operations and fails to take account of the existing immediate context".

O'Donoghue's previously fought off an earlier attempt for a terrace on the first floor by the same firm in August 2014.

That application also went before An Bord Pleanála and the appeals board ordered the omission of the terrace after its inspector found it "would be unacceptable in terms of its visual impact on the streetscape".

However, in the Dublin City Council planning report which gave the green light to the current application, the planner pointed out that the reasoning for the omission of the terrace was due to visual and residential amenity, but in the years following this decision, "circumstances in the locality have varied in terms of vibrancy and use".

The planner stated a first-floor terrace extension "is unlikely to have any greater impact than the existing advertising structure attached to the adjoining gable wall to O'Donoghue's Public House".

The planner stated that the terrace "could add to the vibrancy and animation of the streetscape and is likely to make a positive contribution to the locality".

