Lambay whiskey firm downs a €1.2m loss

LAMBAY Irish Whiskey, the drinks firm started on the eponymous island off the east coast by Lord Revelstoke, posted a €1.2m loss last year as it ramped up production.

The firm is backed and controlled by French cognac maker Camus, which has injected millions of euro into the Irish business.

Lambay Island, located off north Dublin, is owned by Alexander Baring, the seventh Lord Revelstoke.

His ancestral family was behind the famous Barings Bank, which collapsed in 1995 after rogue trader Nick Leeson racked up huge losses there. To date, the Lambay whiskey joint venture has not been making its own spirits, but some product has been matured on the island.

