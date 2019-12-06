Lambay whiskey firm downs a €1.2m loss
LAMBAY Irish Whiskey, the drinks firm started on the eponymous island off the east coast by Lord Revelstoke, posted a €1.2m loss last year as it ramped up production.
The firm is backed and controlled by French cognac maker Camus, which has injected millions of euro into the Irish business.
Lambay Island, located off north Dublin, is owned by Alexander Baring, the seventh Lord Revelstoke.
His ancestral family was behind the famous Barings Bank, which collapsed in 1995 after rogue trader Nick Leeson racked up huge losses there. To date, the Lambay whiskey joint venture has not been making its own spirits, but some product has been matured on the island.
During the summer, the Lambay Estate company sought planning permission to open a micro-distillery on the island. It aims to make small batches of both whiskey and gin at the site. Fingal County Council has recently sought additional information regarding the plan.
Lambay Estate has proposed spreading waste from the distillation process over fields on the island. But the council has been informed that this could represent a hazard to groundwater, as organic waste may contain high concentrations of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
The latest set of accounts for Lambay Irish Whiskey note that during 2018, the firm issued almost €2.5m worth of shares to Camus and received payments of just over €5.2m from the French company.
Lambay Irish Whiskey noted that €3m was owed to Camus Holdings at the end of 2018.
The accounts also show that Lambay Irish Whiskey had just under €3m of raw materials in stock at the end of 2018, compared with just €105,000 worth at the end of 2017.
Lambay Irish Whiskey is being primarily targeted at the US market, where it was launched during the St Patrick's Day week last year.
Lambay is capitalising on a surge in Irish whiskey production in the last decade, with a number of new distilleries and brands having been launched.
Irish Independent