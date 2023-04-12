Lakeland sees pressure on milk price as China demand softens
Donal O'Donovan
Lakeland Dairies has reported a steep hike in revenues last year, up 45pc to €1.9bn, as well as smaller rises in operating profit and earnings.
Latest Irish Business
Ireland is an appropriate forum for case linked to Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, court rules
Web Summit parties exchange 14 million documents in pre-trial discovery
IT security company CWSI to create 50 jobs
South Dublin County Council plans solar energy farm at vast landfill site in Co Kildare
Both sides in Bewley’s row agree not to sell historic stained glass windows, for now
Ires Reit selling €100m Marker apartments to fend off investor revolt
Ireland sees first drop in intellectual property investment in decades
Travellers to US face delays over issues with ‘ESTA’ travel permit processing website
No sign of retail slow down as spending chases rising prices
Younger investors more likely to opt for riskier investments despite market volatility – EY
Top Stories
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Five arrested in garda raids on theft gang targeting vulnerable elderly people in rural areas
Latest NewsMore
‘We have to keep it going’ – Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Late Queen’s coronation was joyous celebration in aftermath of Second World War
Former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne ‘excited’ to join Newcastle next season after few years at Bristol
Dómhnal Slattery invests in space tech firm SpinLaunch
Decathlon to open second Irish store next month
Breaking | Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson to sign new long-term deal with Brighton
I’m A Celeb could see ‘World War 3’ after Gillian McKeith arrives in camp
Queen wanted coronation dress to reflect emblems from across the globe
Frustrated Ronnie O’Sullivan rallies to build 6-2 quarter-final advantage over Luca Brecel at the Crucible
Jurgen Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager