Lakeland sees pressure on milk price as China demand softens

Lakeland Dairies has reported a steep hike in revenues last year, up 45pc to €1.9bn, as well as smaller rises in operating profit and earnings.

However, high milk prices for farmers than characterised the market last year are unlikely to sustain, according to Lakeland Dairies group chief executive Colin Kelly.

Tougher global conditions are now weighing on international milk prices including as a result of weaker demand from China, he said.

Buyers are also shifting back to a ‘just in time’ stocking model from the ‘just in case’ strategy of stock piling supplies adopted by many during Covid and the early stages of the Ukraine war, which translates into reduced demand, he said.

Paying a competitive price to farmer suppliers remains a key imperative for the farmer-owned business, he said.

Higher energy costs and the rising cost of debt continue to impact the business, he said.

Meanwhile, the higher prices that consumers are now seeing in shops is a delayed reaction to last year’s higher costs, but they are unlikely to drop quickly, he said.

Lakeland Dairies is the largest cross-border dairy processing co-operative on the island of Ireland, collecting over two billion litres of milk from 3,200 farm families in 16 counties.

It makes any disruption as a result of Brexit a significant potential risk. The terms hammered out under the Windsor Framework will ensure unfettered access to both EU and UK markets for farmers on both sides of the border and the business is hoping export documentation which is yet to to be finalised will not be onerous, Mr Kelly said.

Lakeland Dairies’ revenues increased to €1.9bn in 2022. Operating profit was up 15pc to €32.5m with earnings (Ebitda) of €60.2m, up €4.8m on 2021.The business closed the year with shareholders’ funds of €273m.