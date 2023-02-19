Lakeland Dairies ‘up against three bidders’ for Cork’s Silver Pail, the country's largest ice-cream maker

The family firm is more than 40 years old and has supplied Tesco and Dunnes as well as UK and Middle East customers. Picture posed

Cavan-based dairy co-operative Lakeland Dairies is understood to be among the four final bidders for Cork business Silver Pail Dairy, the country’s largest ice-cream maker.

The three other unnamed bidders are two small private-equity firms and an investment group, industry sources have told the Sunday Independent.

A preferred bidder for Fermoy-based Silver Pail, which employs 85 people and had revenues of €25.5m last year, will be named this week.

An examiner was appointed to the firm before Christmas, and the process was subsequently extended by examiner Shaun McCarthy of KPMG.

The family firm, which is more than 40 years old, has been headed by managing director Thea Murphy, daughter of founder Michael Murphy.

The business has been a supplier to Tesco, Dunnes Stores and the Musgrave group, and has strong export sales to the UK and Middle East.

Silver Pail came under pressure from 2019, when sales were lower than expected on a number of key contracts.

The pandemic then hit its higher-margin food service sales, which had represented about 40pc of revenues, because people could not eat out during lockdowns.

Sales through supermarkets and other retailers were not adequate to replace food service sales, and also earned the business a lower profit margin.

In 2021 and last year, Silver Pail came under further pressure as the prices of raw materials and energy increased.

It’s understood one opportunity bidders see for the business would be to grow export sales significantly, possibly structured around strategic partnerships.

Silver Pail reportedly aims to increase revenues to €30m this year and €33m next year.

However, one industry watcher suggested that private equity bidders were more likely to be interested in more substantial growth.

This would involve significantly investing in increased production on Silver Pail’s site, catering to growth potential predicted by market research for the sector.