Lakeland Dairies to continue as exclusive supplier of ice cream for Supermac's
Cavan-based Lakeland Dairies will continue as the exclusive supplier of ice cream for Supermac's.
The farmer owned dairy processing co-operative employs around 600 people directly, sourcing milk from more than 2,200 dairy farmers.
Supermac's MD Pat McDonagh said that his fast food chain have "worked hard at understanding" what customers want.
Lakeland General Manager for Food Service, Dermot Farrell said the co-op has more than 120 years of making grass fed dairy products.
Earlier this year, Supermac's committed to spending €32m on Irish produce in 2018.
By the end of the first half of 2018, an additional six new restaurants are to be opened across Ireland, bringing the total amount of stores in the chain here to 114.
Online Editors
