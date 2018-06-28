Business Irish

Thursday 28 June 2018

LacPatrick and Lakeland enter exclusive amalgamation talks

LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border
Donal O'Donovan

Lakeland Dairies has emerged a front runner to but rival dairy LacPatrick, after the two entered exclusive amalgamation talks.

The boards of LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies have agreed to enter into exclusive discussions regarding an amalgamation of the two Societies, the said in a joint statement.

Any agreement will remain subject to shareholder approval – by both cooperative – as well as regulatory clearance.

More to follow.

