LacPatrick and Lakeland enter exclusive amalgamation talks

Lakeland Dairies has emerged a front runner to but rival dairy LacPatrick, after the two entered exclusive amalgamation talks.

The boards of LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies have agreed to enter into exclusive discussions regarding an amalgamation of the two Societies, the said in a joint statement.

Any agreement will remain subject to shareholder approval – by both cooperative – as well as regulatory clearance.

More to follow.

Online Editors