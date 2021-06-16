Kuwait wins embassy appeal over employee 

The State of Kuwait has won an appeal against a Labour Court ruling that found a member of staff at its Dublin embassy was entitled to pursue an unfair dismissals claim.

The High Court said the Labour Court had applied the wrong test in determining if sovereign immunity was available to the embassy.

The High Court has now referred the matter back to the Labour Court, for a further determination “in accordance with the law”.

In 2019, the Labour Court ruled that Nada Kanj, who has dual Irish-Lebanese citizenship, was not precluded from availing of Ireland’s employment protection laws. She worked as an academic adviser at the embassy until 2017.

She took an unfair dismissal claim to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). It held in favour of the embassy, saying the WRC did not have jurisdiction to hear the case because the embassy was claiming sovereign immunity.

Ms Kanj appealed that decision to the Labour Court. It determined that under United Nations rules that she was entitled to pursue her claim and that sovereign immunity could not be invoked.

The sides have argued as to whether Ms Kanj should have been deemed to be exercising governmental authority on behalf of the Kuwaiti state in her role. If she was, the embassy argued that it was entitled to invoke diplomatic immunity in the case.

Ms Kanj argued that she was working only in an administrative role at the embassy.

“The Labour Court was entitled to come to a conclusion that it preferred one set of evidence to the other,” noted Justice Anthony Barr. “But it was obliged to set out its reasons why it was rejecting some, or all, of the evidence led on behalf of the appellant, or why it may have accepted that evidence, yet still come to the conclusion that the claimant’s role did not involve the exercise of governmental authority.”

“In reaching either of those conclusions, it had to set out clearly the reasons why it had reached whichever conclusion it chose,” he said.

He said that in order to give a lawful decision, the Labour Court needed to have made findings of fact and give reasons for those findings.

“Unfortunately, that did not happen in this case,” he said. “The court must allow the appellant’s appeal on the ground that the Labour Court failed to give adequate reasons for its decision.”