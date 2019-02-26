Kurt Geiger to open at Dundrum Town Centre

London accessories brand Kurt Geiger is to open at Dundrum Town Centre.

The new 2,248sq ft store will open on Level One of the shopping centre, in a location previously occupied by Coast.

Due to open in Spring, the store will offer the brand’s full range of footwear and accessories including Kurt Geiger London, Carvela, KG Kurt Geiger for women, men and children.

Ross Warden, retail director of Kurt Geiger, said: "We’re thrilled to be opening our first full collection Kurt Geiger store within such a dynamic location in the heart of Dundrum."

This store adds to its boutique in Kildare Village, which opened last year.

The brand first opened on Bond Street in 1963.

Since then it has grown to over 70 stores and more than 300 concessions globally, including concessions within luxury department stores Harrods and Selfridges.

