Krispy Kreme to open Dublin city centre store in 2021

Glazed: Krispy Kreme will take a premises on Central Plaza – the former site of the Central Bank

US doughnut giant Krispy Kreme is to open its first city centre outlet in Dublin next year in what will be welcome boost for a retail core that’s been badly hit by the Covid pandemic.

It has signed a lease for a large outlet at Central Plaza on Dame Street in the capital.

Central Plaza is being developed on the site of the former Central Bank by US property firm Hines and the Hong Kong-based Peterson group. The scheme is costing in the region of €100m.

The iconic former Central Bank building was acquired by Hines and Peterson in 2017 for €67m as the Central Bank moved to the capital’s docklands.

Krispy Kreme will occupy 234 sq m of space on the plaza, with an additional 89 sq m at sub-plaza level. As well as having frontage onto Dame Street, the unit will also face onto a pedestrian thoroughfare linking Dame Street to Temple Bar.

Appropriately, Krispy Kreme’s workshop at the new location – only its second in Ireland – will be entirely glazed. That will make it visible to customers and passers-by.

Brian Moran, senior managing director of Hines, said the property group was “delighted” that such an “iconic” brand will open on Dame St.

“Krispy Kreme will bring an exciting and beloved retail experience to a whole new customer base and will be perfectly located in the heart of Dublin,” he said.

The Central Plaza project is close to completion and will be fully open early next year.

“While some office tenants are already occupying the upper floors in our buildings on College Green, the next phase of incoming tenants who include WeWork, Bujo, Las Iguanas, Ginos and now Krispy Kreme are all due to start fitting out in early 2021,” according to Peter Lynn, director with Hines Real Estate Ireland.

Central Plaza features eight floors of office space, which is already leased to WeWork and Amtrust Financial. It will support about 1,300 office workers and a total of 1,500 employees across the entire office and food and beverage units.

Krispy Kreme’s first ever outlet in Ireland, at Blanchardstown beside the M50, was swarmed by customers when it opened in 2018.

It has remained hugely popular and is the most profitable Krispy Kreme outlet in the world.

Krispy Kreme, founded in 1937, is part of JAB Holding, which is owned by the billionaire German Reimann family.

JAB Holding took Krispy Kreme private in 2016 in a deal that placed a $1.35bn (€1.1bn) equity value on the business.

