Kitchen firm founder exits business after 40-year stint 

Eamonn O'Rourke sells his remaining minority stake in firm 

Owner: MD Niall Cuthbert has bought out the O&rsquo;Rourkes&rsquo; share Expand

Owner: MD Niall Cuthbert has bought out the O’Rourkes’ share

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Cash & Carry Kitchens founders Eamonn and Teresa O'Rourke have sold out of the business they established almost 40 years ago, the Irish Independent has learned.

Niall Cuthbert, who has for many years been a majority shareholder in the Cork-based business, now fully owns the firm, which last year generated turnover of more than €28m.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed, but Mr Cuthbert confirmed that he is now sole owner and that the O'Rourkes have stepped down as directors.